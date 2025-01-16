Left Menu

PVH Corp Accused of Xinjiang-Related Misconduct

PVH Corp, the owner of brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is accused of improper conduct in the Xinjiang region by China's commerce ministry. An investigation was announced in September, leading to a planned summons for the company.

Updated: 16-01-2025 14:22 IST
  • China

China's commerce ministry recently accused PVH Corp, the parent company of renowned brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, of engaging in 'improper' conduct concerning the Xinjiang region.

Details remain scarce as the ministry has yet to elaborate on the specific accusations. A summons for PVH is planned in the near future to address the claims.

This development follows China's announcement in September of an investigation into PVH over alleged violations of market trading principles related to Xinjiang-linked products.

