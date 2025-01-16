PVH Corp Accused of Xinjiang-Related Misconduct

China's commerce ministry recently accused PVH Corp, the parent company of renowned brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, of engaging in 'improper' conduct concerning the Xinjiang region.

Details remain scarce as the ministry has yet to elaborate on the specific accusations. A summons for PVH is planned in the near future to address the claims.

This development follows China's announcement in September of an investigation into PVH over alleged violations of market trading principles related to Xinjiang-linked products.

(With inputs from agencies.)