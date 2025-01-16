PVH Corp Accused of Xinjiang-Related Misconduct
PVH Corp, the owner of brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is accused of improper conduct in the Xinjiang region by China's commerce ministry. An investigation was announced in September, leading to a planned summons for the company.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry recently accused PVH Corp, the parent company of renowned brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, of engaging in 'improper' conduct concerning the Xinjiang region.
Details remain scarce as the ministry has yet to elaborate on the specific accusations. A summons for PVH is planned in the near future to address the claims.
This development follows China's announcement in September of an investigation into PVH over alleged violations of market trading principles related to Xinjiang-linked products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Diplomacy Clash with China: A Call for Democratic Unity
South Korea's Air Tragedy: Investigations and Mourning
Tragic Incident: South Korean Plane Crash Investigation Underway
Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Investigation Unfolds
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.