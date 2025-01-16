Left Menu

China Imposes Duties on Industrial Plastics Imports

China imposes provisional anti-dumping duties on polyacetal copolymer imports from the US, EU, Japan, and Taiwan. Duties range from 3.8% to 74.9%, effective January 24, following a months-long investigation, targeting plastics used in auto, electronics, and medical sectors as metal alternatives.

Updated: 16-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:09 IST
On Thursday, China announced it would impose provisional duties on imports of industrial plastics from the United States, European Union, Japan, and Taiwan after conducting a thorough anti-dumping investigation over several months.

The provisional anti-dumping levies on polyacetal copolymers are set to commence on January 24, with rates varying between 3.8% and 74.9%, depending on the exporting country and specific company, as stated by the commerce ministry.

The plastics targeted by these duties can substitute metals like copper and zinc and have numerous applications, including in the automotive, electronics, and medical equipment sectors, according to the ministry's statement.

