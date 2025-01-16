China Imposes Duties on Industrial Plastics Imports

On Thursday, China announced it would impose provisional duties on imports of industrial plastics from the United States, European Union, Japan, and Taiwan after conducting a thorough anti-dumping investigation over several months.

The provisional anti-dumping levies on polyacetal copolymers are set to commence on January 24, with rates varying between 3.8% and 74.9%, depending on the exporting country and specific company, as stated by the commerce ministry.

The plastics targeted by these duties can substitute metals like copper and zinc and have numerous applications, including in the automotive, electronics, and medical equipment sectors, according to the ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)