China Imposes Duties on Industrial Plastics Imports
China imposes provisional anti-dumping duties on polyacetal copolymer imports from the US, EU, Japan, and Taiwan. Duties range from 3.8% to 74.9%, effective January 24, following a months-long investigation, targeting plastics used in auto, electronics, and medical sectors as metal alternatives.
On Thursday, China announced it would impose provisional duties on imports of industrial plastics from the United States, European Union, Japan, and Taiwan after conducting a thorough anti-dumping investigation over several months.
The provisional anti-dumping levies on polyacetal copolymers are set to commence on January 24, with rates varying between 3.8% and 74.9%, depending on the exporting country and specific company, as stated by the commerce ministry.
The plastics targeted by these duties can substitute metals like copper and zinc and have numerous applications, including in the automotive, electronics, and medical equipment sectors, according to the ministry's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- industrial plastics
- anti-dumping
- duties
- imports
- polyacetal copolymers
- US
- EU
- Japan
- Taiwan
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Target Iranian and Russian Disinformation Networks Pre-Election
Serbian Protesters Trade Festivity for Justice in New Year's Rally
Safeguarding the Judiciary: Chief Justice Roberts Sounds Alarm
Striking Ski Patrols Cause Lift Line Struggles at Park City
Myanmar's Population Census Unveils Nation's Challenges Amid Election Controversies