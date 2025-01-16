Tragedy in Umrangso: Probe Launched, Mines Shut Down

The Assam government, responding to the tragic Umrangso coal mine incident, has initiated a judicial enquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. This comes after a coal mine in Dima Hasao district burst suddenly, causing a flood that trapped nine workers, four of whom have been confirmed dead.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that each victim's family would receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. In a bold move, the government has shut down all 220 similar rat-hole mines in the area, citing safety concerns.

A judicial enquiry, led by Justice (Retd) Anima Hazarika, will be conducted alongside a criminal investigation by the SIT. The state plans to use satellite mapping technology, possibly with the help of ISRO, to uncover the operational timelines of these dangerous mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)