Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Found Dead Sparks Murder Accusations
A woman named Rachna was found dead in a forest in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. Her family has accused her husband, Ravi, of murder following years of domestic abuse. Police are investigating while Ravi remains missing, and evidence such as bangles was found near her body.
- Country:
- India
A woman identified as Rachna was found dead in a forest near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, leading her family to accuse her husband of murder, as authorities reported on Thursday.
The identification was made by Hakim Singh, who recognized his daughter, Rachna. She had been located in a jungle close to Dhaurera village within Vrindavan Kotwali's jurisdiction, according to SP City Arvind Kumar.
Her family claims that Rachna endured years of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, Ravi, who blamed her for their childless marriage of five years. Ravi is currently missing as police search for him. Investigations are underway, with a post-mortem examination completed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- Mathura
- murder
- domestic violence
- investigation
- police
- Rachna
- Ravi
- family
- forest
ALSO READ
Police Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Thane
Five of family found dead in Lucknow hotel, accused held: UP Police.
Jharkhand Police's 2024 Crackdown: A Year of Significant Arrests and Recoveries
South Korea's Air Tragedy: Investigations and Mourning
Tragic Incident: South Korean Plane Crash Investigation Underway