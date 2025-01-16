Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Found Dead Sparks Murder Accusations

A woman named Rachna was found dead in a forest in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. Her family has accused her husband, Ravi, of murder following years of domestic abuse. Police are investigating while Ravi remains missing, and evidence such as bangles was found near her body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:28 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Found Dead Sparks Murder Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman identified as Rachna was found dead in a forest near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, leading her family to accuse her husband of murder, as authorities reported on Thursday.

The identification was made by Hakim Singh, who recognized his daughter, Rachna. She had been located in a jungle close to Dhaurera village within Vrindavan Kotwali's jurisdiction, according to SP City Arvind Kumar.

Her family claims that Rachna endured years of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, Ravi, who blamed her for their childless marriage of five years. Ravi is currently missing as police search for him. Investigations are underway, with a post-mortem examination completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025