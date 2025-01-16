Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Found Dead Sparks Murder Accusations

A woman identified as Rachna was found dead in a forest near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, leading her family to accuse her husband of murder, as authorities reported on Thursday.

The identification was made by Hakim Singh, who recognized his daughter, Rachna. She had been located in a jungle close to Dhaurera village within Vrindavan Kotwali's jurisdiction, according to SP City Arvind Kumar.

Her family claims that Rachna endured years of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, Ravi, who blamed her for their childless marriage of five years. Ravi is currently missing as police search for him. Investigations are underway, with a post-mortem examination completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)