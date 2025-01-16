Left Menu

Army Launches Crackdown on Dope Use in Recruitment Process

The Army Recruitment Office in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur will conduct dope tests for over 3,000 aspirants from January 17 to 24 to curb misuse of performance enhancers. Colonel Bhandari highlighted strict guidelines, including mobile phone bans and mandatory document verification, to ensure a fair recruitment process.

The Army Recruitment Office in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, is set to conduct dope tests for over 3,000 aspiring recruits from January 17 to 24. This initiative aims to curb the misuse of performance-enhancing substances, according to Colonel BS Bhandari.

Colonel Bhandari, Director of the Army Recruitment Office, stated that around 3,200 candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination will undergo physical tests, followed by medical evaluations and document verification at Anu Maidan. Mobile phones will be prohibited in the recruitment zones, and strict measures are in place to identify those using any of the 20 specified performance enhancing drugs.

Colonel Bhandari emphasized that candidates must bring high-quality colour prints of their admit cards for efficient barcode scanning and adhere strictly to all instruction in the recruitment notifications. He reassured candidates and their families of a fair recruitment process, urging them to disregard any external influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

