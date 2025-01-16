India Ramps Up Defense with New Missile Deal
The Defence Ministry of India finalized a contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd for medium-range surface-to-air missiles for the Navy, costing Rs 2,960 crore. This agreement aims to enhance defense capabilities and promote self-reliance in military technology, with a significant focus on indigenous production.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Defence Ministry has concluded a significant deal with Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a state-run enterprise, to supply the Indian Navy with medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM). The venture, valued at Rs 2,960 crore, was officiated in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The MRSAM system is already a staple on multiple Indian Naval ships and is set to become even more prevalent on future naval platforms. This contract represents a substantial step in India's ongoing mission to bolster its own defense resources while emphasizing technological self-reliance.
Aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the contract ensures the missiles will be predominantly made with indigenous materials and production efforts. It is expected to create around 3.5 lakh mandays of employment within the defense industry, notably benefitting numerous MSMEs in the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Defence
- Ministry
- Missiles
- Indian Navy
- Bharat Dynamics
- Contract
- Technology
- Employment
- Indigenous
ALSO READ
Power Mech Lands Rs 294 Crore Adani Power Contract
Power Mech Projects Secures Rs 294 Crore Contract from Adani Power
Karnataka CM Defends Minister Amidst Contractor Suicide Controversy
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: BJP vs. Congress Amid Contractor's Suicide Allegations
Karnataka CM Defends Minister Amidst Contractor Suicide Controversy