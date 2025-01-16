India Ramps Up Defense with New Missile Deal

The Indian Defence Ministry has concluded a significant deal with Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a state-run enterprise, to supply the Indian Navy with medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM). The venture, valued at Rs 2,960 crore, was officiated in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The MRSAM system is already a staple on multiple Indian Naval ships and is set to become even more prevalent on future naval platforms. This contract represents a substantial step in India's ongoing mission to bolster its own defense resources while emphasizing technological self-reliance.

Aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the contract ensures the missiles will be predominantly made with indigenous materials and production efforts. It is expected to create around 3.5 lakh mandays of employment within the defense industry, notably benefitting numerous MSMEs in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)