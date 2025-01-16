Russia-Iran Pact: An Agreement Without Defense Ties
Russia and Iran are set to sign a strategic cooperation agreement that differs from pacts Moscow has with North Korea and Belarus. The agreement will not include a mutual defense clause, emphasizing Iran's focus on independence and self-reliance in security. President talks are scheduled for January 17.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia and Iran are preparing to formalize a strategic cooperation agreement, setting it apart from Moscow's defense-aligned pacts with North Korea and Belarus. As reported by the state TASS news agency, this agreement won't entail a mutual defense clause.
Iran's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, highlighted Iran's stance on maintaining autonomy and security without bloc affiliations. Jalali emphasized that Iran's approach centers on independence, deliberately avoiding alliances that could impinge on its sovereignty.
Presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, are scheduled to meet for discussions in Russia on January 17. Following these talks, the much-anticipated comprehensive strategic partnership pact is expected to be signed, according to the Kremlin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Independence Under Threat: Chief Justice Roberts Warns of Rising Tensions
Bengaluru's New Year: A Night of Celebration and Security
Pakistan's Strategic Return to the UN Security Council
Austria Secures Energy Independence Amid Gas Transit Deal End
Arnold Ruutel: A Legacy of Leadership and Independence