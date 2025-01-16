Left Menu

Russia-Iran Pact: An Agreement Without Defense Ties

Russia and Iran are set to sign a strategic cooperation agreement that differs from pacts Moscow has with North Korea and Belarus. The agreement will not include a mutual defense clause, emphasizing Iran's focus on independence and self-reliance in security. President talks are scheduled for January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

Russia and Iran are preparing to formalize a strategic cooperation agreement, setting it apart from Moscow's defense-aligned pacts with North Korea and Belarus. As reported by the state TASS news agency, this agreement won't entail a mutual defense clause.

Iran's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, highlighted Iran's stance on maintaining autonomy and security without bloc affiliations. Jalali emphasized that Iran's approach centers on independence, deliberately avoiding alliances that could impinge on its sovereignty.

Presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, are scheduled to meet for discussions in Russia on January 17. Following these talks, the much-anticipated comprehensive strategic partnership pact is expected to be signed, according to the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

