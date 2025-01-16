Left Menu

Hope for Stability: A New Agreement in Gaza

Russia's foreign ministry lauds the new ceasefire agreement in Gaza, facilitated by Qatari and Egyptian mediators with US involvement, aiming to bring stability, secure the return of displaced persons, and release hostages. This development might pave the way for a comprehensive political resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Russia's foreign ministry expressed optimism on Thursday about the newly established ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, viewing it as a potential path to enduring peace. The deal, brokered with the assistance of Qatari and Egyptian mediators, was praised by Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova noted the 'patient and persistent' mediation efforts that led to the agreement, highlighting the involvement of representatives from the new American administration at the final negotiation stages. This collaboration offers hope for lasting stability in the region.

The agreement promises to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons and allow the reunification of Israeli and Palestinian families with hostages freed under its terms. Zakharova highlighted the significance of this development for a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian conflict on internationally recognized legal grounds.

