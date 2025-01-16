Norway and France Solidify Defense Alliance
Norway and France have signed a letter of intent to bolster their defense and security collaboration. This agreement aims to enhance joint exercises and training in Norway, address hybrid threats to critical infrastructure, and improve defense materiel cooperation.
In a significant move to bolster regional security, Norway and France have inked a letter of intent to deepen their defense collaborations, as confirmed by the Norwegian defense ministry on Thursday.
The agreement was signed during a meeting in Oslo between Norway's Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram and French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. This collaboration will focus on conducting joint exercises and training in Norway, as well as tackling hybrid threats to critical infrastructure like undersea cables and energy supply lines.
The signing also opened discussions on enhancing defense materiel cooperation, indicating a deeper partnership between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
