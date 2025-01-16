Empowering Governance: E-Services Meet Unites RTS Chiefs

The Centre has organized a significant meeting aimed at bolstering service delivery across states and Union territories. Chief commissioners and commissioners of Right to Services (RTS) convened to share best practices and drive improvements in this domain, as per an official statement released Thursday.

Chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the meeting took place on Wednesday with attendees from several states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab, alongside key officials from Bihar and Rajasthan's Information Technology department.

This gathering, integrated with the 27th national e-Governance conference in Mumbai, emphasized the promotion of e-services for bridging the gap between citizens and government, leveraging technology to enhance citizen interaction and service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)