Left Menu

Empowering Governance: E-Services Meet Unites RTS Chiefs

The Centre held a meeting with Right to Services chief commissioners and commissioners from states and territories to enhance service delivery by exchanging best practices. The session was chaired by DARPG Secretary V Srinivas, focusing on e-services to connect citizens and government through technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:16 IST
Empowering Governance: E-Services Meet Unites RTS Chiefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has organized a significant meeting aimed at bolstering service delivery across states and Union territories. Chief commissioners and commissioners of Right to Services (RTS) convened to share best practices and drive improvements in this domain, as per an official statement released Thursday.

Chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the meeting took place on Wednesday with attendees from several states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab, alongside key officials from Bihar and Rajasthan's Information Technology department.

This gathering, integrated with the 27th national e-Governance conference in Mumbai, emphasized the promotion of e-services for bridging the gap between citizens and government, leveraging technology to enhance citizen interaction and service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025