Tragic Incident in Thane: A Minor's Trust Violated

A disturbing incident in Thane district's Dombivali has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man, identified as Vaibhav Jitendra Singh, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl. The girl reportedly attended tuition sessions at Singh's home, which were conducted by his sister.

The incident occurred on January 15 when the young victim was the only one present with Singh at the residence. She was allegedly taken to a bedroom and sexually assaulted. This grave revelation surfaced when the child recounted her traumatizing experience to her mother.

Subsequent to these disclosures, a formal complaint was filed, leading to Singh's arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities confirm that a detailed investigation is underway to ensure justice is served in this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)