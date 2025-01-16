Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Young Girl

A court imposed a five-year rigorous imprisonment on a 48-year-old man for the 2018 aggravated sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl, emphasizing the need for severe penalties for such heinous acts. The case highlights the gravity of child sexual offenses and the importance of effective deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The accused was convicted under sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act, reflecting the seriousness of his crime.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya emphasized the victim's unwavering testimony, underscoring the reprehensible nature of the act. In its judgment, the court highlighted the importance of the penalty as effective deterrence, taking into account various social and economic factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

