Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Young Girl

A court has sentenced a 48-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for the aggravated sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in 2018.

The accused was convicted under sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act, reflecting the seriousness of his crime.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya emphasized the victim's unwavering testimony, underscoring the reprehensible nature of the act. In its judgment, the court highlighted the importance of the penalty as effective deterrence, taking into account various social and economic factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)