Delhi Crackdown: Ahead of Assembly Polls, MCC Violations Skyrocket

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, authorities reported 215 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations between January 7 and January 15. Extensive preventive measures resulted in over 8,000 arrests and the confiscation of illicit arms, liquor, and drugs, highlighting intensified vigilance at interstate checkpoints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:40 IST
In the lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections, authorities have reported 215 instances of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations from January 7 to January 15. This surge prompted increased preventive actions, leading to the arrest of 8,477 individuals under various provisions, including the Excise Act, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

The law enforcement agencies have amped up their operations across interstate border checkpoints, targeting illegal activities such as the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs during this period. The crackdown has led to the confiscation of 139 illegal firearms, 101 cartridges, and an impressive haul of 23,489 liters of liquor and 59.98 kilograms of drugs, amounting to a total value exceeding Rs 13 crore.

The police also seized over 1,200 banned injections, along with Rs 1.46 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver. As Delhi prepares for polling on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8, these proactive measures underscore the robust strategy by law enforcement to maintain order and deter election-related offences.

