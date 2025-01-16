Security Forces Strike: 12 Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation
In a significant operation, 12 Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The encounter involved multiple battalions and lasted several hours. This event is part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on Naxalite presence in the region.
In a decisive operation, security forces neutralized 12 Naxalites during a prolonged gunfight in the forests of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday.
The gun battle ignited around 9 am as a joint force engaged in an anti-Naxalite mission and persisted into the evening. The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard, five battalions of CoBRA, and the 229th CRPF battalion.
Preliminary reports confirmed the elimination of 12 insurgents, with further details awaited as search operations continue. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among the security personnel. This operation increases the number of Naxalites killed to 26 this month in the region.
