Drama Unfolds in South Korean Political Arena as Yoon's Legal Battle Intensifies

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol remains in detention after a court rejected his lawyers' plea for release. He was questioned over rebellion allegations linked to a recent martial law declaration. His legal team argues the investigation was unlawful, but a court upheld the detention warrant.

Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday dismissed a petition that sought to release impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol from detention. The legal team of the former leader made the appeal following his arrest on allegations connected to his martial law declaration.

Yoon was taken into custody on Wednesday at his residence and underwent rigorous questioning for over ten hours at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials. Despite making use of his right to silence, he declined further interrogation from anti-corruption authorities on Thursday, with his lawyers asserting the proceedings were unlawful.

The lawyers aimed to challenge the detention warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court, a request that the Central Court did not grant, thereby prolonging the former president's detention near the capital, Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

