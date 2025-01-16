Left Menu

Ceasefire Countdown: Delays, Diplomacy, and Desperation in Gaza

Israel has delayed a cabinet meeting to ratify a ceasefire deal with Hamas, citing last-minute demands. The truce aims to end 15 months of conflict, withdraw Israeli forces, and exchange hostages for prisoners. Humanitarian aid is poised to enter Gaza once the agreement is finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:22 IST
Israel delayed its cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday to ratify a ceasefire with Hamas, attributing the hold-up to last-minute demands by the militant group. Despite this, Hamas insists it remains committed to the agreement, which would end a grueling 15-month conflict in the region.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, proposes an initial six-week truce with the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. In exchange, Hamas-controlled hostages will be swapped for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel, with significant humanitarian aid set to flow into the beleaguered territory.

Political tensions remain high, with some Israeli ministers opposed to the terms of the agreement. Nonetheless, there is optimism that the plan will proceed, potentially defusing broader Middle East tensions and alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

