Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri: A Community's Crisis

A BJP delegation visited a village in Rajouri following the mysterious deaths of 15 people. Authorities have ruled out a mysterious disease, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate. The Jammu and Kashmir government assures strict action if foul play is detected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP delegation visited Rajouri's remote village, alarmed by 15 mysterious deaths, and assured victims' families of action if foul play is found.

Health Minister Sakina Masood ruled out any disease as the cause, with tests yielding negative results, while the government announced a thorough investigation.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the matter. The BJP promises support, with LG Manoj Sinha committed to justice, and authorities monitor the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

