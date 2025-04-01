Left Menu

BNP-M's Ongoing Standoff for Justice: Unyielding Sit-In in Mastung

BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal remains firm on continuing a sit-in demanding the release of arrested Baloch women. Despite attempts by the provincial government to negotiate, Mengal vows to persist until their demands are met. Political leaders have expressed solidarity, amplifying the protest's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:20 IST
BNP-M's Ongoing Standoff for Justice: Unyielding Sit-In in Mastung
Representative Image (Image: X@sakhtarmengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has declared that his party's sit-in, aimed at securing the release of detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, will persist until their demands are fulfilled. Mengal has announced plans for a long march from Wadh to Quetta in protest against these arrests and police actions on the sit-in.

On Saturday, a provincial government contingent, including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and other officials, engaged with Mengal at the protest site in Mastung, yet failed to dissuade BNP-M leaders, who maintain their demand for the release of detained women. Mengal affirmed the sit-in's historical significance and its continuation until their objectives are met.

As the sit-in persists into its fourth day, key political figures such as BNP Awami's Mir Asad Baloch and other leaders joined in solidarity. Mengal emphasized that their sole demand is the women's release, clarifying that they will proceed towards Quetta to press for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025