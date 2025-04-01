BNP-M's Ongoing Standoff for Justice: Unyielding Sit-In in Mastung

BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has declared that his party's sit-in, aimed at securing the release of detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, will persist until their demands are fulfilled. Mengal has announced plans for a long march from Wadh to Quetta in protest against these arrests and police actions on the sit-in.

On Saturday, a provincial government contingent, including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and other officials, engaged with Mengal at the protest site in Mastung, yet failed to dissuade BNP-M leaders, who maintain their demand for the release of detained women. Mengal affirmed the sit-in's historical significance and its continuation until their objectives are met.

As the sit-in persists into its fourth day, key political figures such as BNP Awami's Mir Asad Baloch and other leaders joined in solidarity. Mengal emphasized that their sole demand is the women's release, clarifying that they will proceed towards Quetta to press for action.

