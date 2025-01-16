Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Jailed for 10 Years under POCSO

A POCSO court sentenced Amit to 10 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2021. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, accompanied by a fine for the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:47 IST
Justice Served: Man Jailed for 10 Years under POCSO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Amit has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a POCSO court for the abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2021.

The verdict was handed down by Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh, imposing a fine in addition to the sentence. The case highlights the application of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act sections.

The crime was committed in Chapar police station area, and a chargesheet was filed by police two months later, ensuring the judiciary could proceed swiftly with the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025