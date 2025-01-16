Justice Served: Man Jailed for 10 Years under POCSO

A man named Amit has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a POCSO court for the abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2021.

The verdict was handed down by Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh, imposing a fine in addition to the sentence. The case highlights the application of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act sections.

The crime was committed in Chapar police station area, and a chargesheet was filed by police two months later, ensuring the judiciary could proceed swiftly with the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)