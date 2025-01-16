Justice Served: Man Jailed for 10 Years under POCSO
A POCSO court sentenced Amit to 10 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2021. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, accompanied by a fine for the crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A man named Amit has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a POCSO court for the abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2021.
The verdict was handed down by Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh, imposing a fine in addition to the sentence. The case highlights the application of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act sections.
The crime was committed in Chapar police station area, and a chargesheet was filed by police two months later, ensuring the judiciary could proceed swiftly with the trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Year's Eve: Quick Commerce Boom as Grapes Trend Globally
Fugitive's Capture: Justice in a Four-Year Rape Case
Judge Orders Overhaul of District Court Washrooms for Better Hygiene
Trump Faces Sentencing Amid Presidency Transition Tension
Unprecedented Sentencing Amidst Presidential Transition: Trump's Legal Battle Continues