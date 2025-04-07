Guest Teacher Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor in Kalaburagi

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old guest teacher was taken into custody by the police on charges of allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her residence in Madan Hipparga village, part of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district.

The alleged crime occurred on March 29 when the victim was home alone. According to police reports, the teacher forcefully entered the girl's home and committed the heinous act, later threatening her to keep silent about the assault.

Following the girl's complaint, authorities promptly registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A senior official confirmed the arrest and stated that a thorough investigation into the allegations is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)