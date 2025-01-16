Breakthrough: Ceasefire Deal Reached Between Israel and Hamas

The long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas seems closer to resolution as a ceasefire agreement has reportedly been finalized. Disputes delaying the deal have been addressed, according to a U.S. official cited by Axios, though detailed specifics remain undisclosed.

Israel cited a delay in holding a cabinet meeting due to unresolved issues regarding the identities of prisoners whose release Hamas is demanding. The impediment attributed to Hamas caused a postponement in cabinet discussions for deal ratification.

A resolution to the delay is anticipated soon, according to insights from an unnamed U.S. official. The ceasefire deal is seen as a pivotal step toward easing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)