Breakthrough: Ceasefire Deal Reached Between Israel and Hamas
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is reportedly finalized after resolving disputes. Delays stemmed from issues over prisoners Hamas wants released. Israel postponed a cabinet meeting for deal ratification, attributing the hold-up to Hamas. An unnamed U.S. official provided the update.
The long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas seems closer to resolution as a ceasefire agreement has reportedly been finalized. Disputes delaying the deal have been addressed, according to a U.S. official cited by Axios, though detailed specifics remain undisclosed.
Israel cited a delay in holding a cabinet meeting due to unresolved issues regarding the identities of prisoners whose release Hamas is demanding. The impediment attributed to Hamas caused a postponement in cabinet discussions for deal ratification.
A resolution to the delay is anticipated soon, according to insights from an unnamed U.S. official. The ceasefire deal is seen as a pivotal step toward easing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
