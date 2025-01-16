CBCI Condemns RSS Chief's Remark on Ghar Wapsi

Left Menu

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for allegedly attributing anti-national remarks to former President Pranab Mukherjee. CBCI called the claims fabricated and expressed concern over reconversion activities affecting tribals' freedom. They urged for more accountability regarding issues affecting the Christian community in India.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has sharply criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for allegedly attributing anti-national sentiments to the late President Pranab Mukherjee, based on the concept of 'ghar wapsi'.

CBCI expressed shock at the reports, condemning them as fabricated and highlighting the issue as one of national importance. The organization pointed to so-called reconversion activities, questioning their impact on the rights of economically disadvantaged tribal groups, and labeling them potentially anti-national.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien supported CBCI's position, urging the Indian government to address grievances of the Christian minority, including the treatment of Christmas and various policy impacts on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

