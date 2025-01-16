CBCI Condemns RSS Chief's Remark on Ghar Wapsi

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has sharply criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for allegedly attributing anti-national sentiments to the late President Pranab Mukherjee, based on the concept of 'ghar wapsi'.

CBCI expressed shock at the reports, condemning them as fabricated and highlighting the issue as one of national importance. The organization pointed to so-called reconversion activities, questioning their impact on the rights of economically disadvantaged tribal groups, and labeling them potentially anti-national.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien supported CBCI's position, urging the Indian government to address grievances of the Christian minority, including the treatment of Christmas and various policy impacts on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)