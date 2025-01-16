Left Menu

Cyprus Celebrates U.S. Military Sales Approval Amidst Tensions

The U.S. President's memorandum enabling military sales to Cyprus marks a significant development for the island, boosting its position as a stabilizing force in the Eastern Mediterranean. The move underscores a pivotal shift from Russian influence, sparking concerns from Turkey and Northern Cyprus' administration.

Cyprus celebrated a major development on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden approved a memorandum allowing military sales—including arms—to the island nation. This decision is seen as a key milestone for Cyprus, which hopes to solidify its role as a stabilizing presence in the conflict-ridden eastern Mediterranean region.

The island's defense capabilities have traditionally been limited, relying primarily on outdated equipment from Russia, a country now facing international sanctions. With no air force and a relatively small military, Cyprus' defense is dwarfed by the better-equipped forces in the Turkish-backed northern part of the island. This historic embargo lift, which was in place from 1987 to 2020 due to the island's ethnic divisions, signifies a deeper relationship with the West, a shift that Turkey is monitoring closely.

The Cypriot presidency hailed the memorandum as recognition of the Republic of Cyprus' dedication to stability and security. However, the Turkish Cypriot administration in the north criticized the U.S. decision, accusing the south of preparing for war. As Cyprus navigates these geopolitical shifts, it emphasizes its defensive posture against the continuing Turkish military presence on the island.

