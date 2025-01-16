Left Menu

Travel Firm Manager Shot by Suspected Armed Robbers

In Hyderabad, a travel firm manager was shot by an unidentified man suspected to be part of a gang involved in a Bidar security guard's killing. The attack occurred when the suspects were boarding a bus to Raipur. Police are investigating the incident and have formed teams to apprehend the culprits.

Travel Firm Manager Shot by Suspected Armed Robbers
In a shocking turn of events, a travel firm manager in Hyderabad was shot and injured on Thursday by an unidentified assailant suspected to be involved in an armed robbery and murder in Karnataka's Bidar district. The incident unfolded as the manager attempted to verify the contents of the suspect's luggage.

Two individuals, who had booked bus tickets to Raipur from Hyderabad, fled the scene after firing at the manager. Unbeknownst to even the accompanying police personnel on the bus, the suspects offered a cash bribe in an attempt to bypass luggage inspection. When the manager refused, one of them opened fire, causing him minor injuries.

The manager was quickly rushed to a private hospital and is currently in stable condition. Police have formed dedicated teams to track down the assailants, as investigations continue into their connection with a prior violent robbery in Bidar, where a security guard was killed, police sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

