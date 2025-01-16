Intense Clash: Security Forces Eliminate 12 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant operation against Naxalite insurgency, 12 Naxalites were killed during an aggressive encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, according to a senior police official. This comes shortly after eight security personnel lost their lives in an IED explosion in the region.

The confrontation erupted in a dense forest area of south Bijapur around 9 am and continued into the late evening as a joint team, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA units, and battalions of CRPF, executed the anti-Naxalite mission. Authorities report no casualties among security forces.

Preliminary information suggests the Maoists suffered significant losses, with potential for increased casualties as search operations persist. The encounter site, approximately 150km from the district headquarters, is recognized as a stronghold of the Maoists' elite battalion No. 1. This victory brings the total number of Naxalites neutralized this month to 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)