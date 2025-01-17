TikTok's American Reprieve: A Deal in the Making?

Amidst legal challenges and impending bans, the U.S. government is exploring options to keep TikTok operational. The video app, popular among 170 million Americans, faces a ban if its owner, ByteDance, doesn't divest its U.S. operations.

President-elect Donald Trump's national security team, alongside Senate Democrats, seeks a delay in an effort to allow time to finalize a divestiture deal. Concerns rise about economic impacts on American TikTok creators if the platform is shut down.

The Trump administration considers potential executive orders to extend TikTok's operation, as court rulings and negotiations continue. Meanwhile, ByteDance hasn't publicly responded to the developments about its future in the U.S.

