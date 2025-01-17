Left Menu

TikTok's American Reprieve: A Deal in the Making?

The U.S. administration, under President Trump, considers options to keep TikTok operational despite an impending legal ban. Law requires ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, but extensions and solutions are being explored to prevent disrupting American livelihoods reliant on the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst legal challenges and impending bans, the U.S. government is exploring options to keep TikTok operational. The video app, popular among 170 million Americans, faces a ban if its owner, ByteDance, doesn't divest its U.S. operations.

President-elect Donald Trump's national security team, alongside Senate Democrats, seeks a delay in an effort to allow time to finalize a divestiture deal. Concerns rise about economic impacts on American TikTok creators if the platform is shut down.

The Trump administration considers potential executive orders to extend TikTok's operation, as court rulings and negotiations continue. Meanwhile, ByteDance hasn't publicly responded to the developments about its future in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

