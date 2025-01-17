TikTok's American Reprieve: A Deal in the Making?
The U.S. administration, under President Trump, considers options to keep TikTok operational despite an impending legal ban. Law requires ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, but extensions and solutions are being explored to prevent disrupting American livelihoods reliant on the platform.
President-elect Donald Trump's national security team, alongside Senate Democrats, seeks a delay in an effort to allow time to finalize a divestiture deal. Concerns rise about economic impacts on American TikTok creators if the platform is shut down.
The Trump administration considers potential executive orders to extend TikTok's operation, as court rulings and negotiations continue. Meanwhile, ByteDance hasn't publicly responded to the developments about its future in the U.S.
