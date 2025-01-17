Ceasefire Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Monitor Israel-Hamas Truce

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered to halt hostilities in Gaza, is under intensive scrutiny by Yemen's Houthi leader, who warned of resumed attacks on vessels should the truce be breached.

Over a century of strikes on ships has already disrupted global trade routes, urging caution among shippers amid ongoing uncertainty.

The Houthis' involvement underscores wider geopolitical tensions, as key regional and international players take steps to secure vital maritime pathways.

