Ceasefire Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Monitor Israel-Hamas Truce
The Houthis in Yemen plan to oversee the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. If the truce is violated, the Houthis threaten to resume military support for Palestine, including attacks on vessels. This could impact international shipping routes and global commerce due to increased instability in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:34 IST
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered to halt hostilities in Gaza, is under intensive scrutiny by Yemen's Houthi leader, who warned of resumed attacks on vessels should the truce be breached.
Over a century of strikes on ships has already disrupted global trade routes, urging caution among shippers amid ongoing uncertainty.
The Houthis' involvement underscores wider geopolitical tensions, as key regional and international players take steps to secure vital maritime pathways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Airstrike in Gaza: Humanitarian Tent Targeted
UN Report Alleges Systematic Targeting of Gaza Hospitals, Calls for Accountability for War Crimes
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza
Tragic Tensions: Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives Amid Ongoing Conflict
Hostage Crisis in Gaza: The Psychology Behind Attempts