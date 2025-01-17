Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to engage in key discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on issues spanning the Syria conflict and Iran's nuclear program. The meeting, happening on Friday in Moscow, underscores a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at unsettling Western viewpoints.

The Kremlin indicated that current relations between Russia and Iran are progressively improving and being strengthened through mutual respect. This anticipated cooperation agreement, unlike others Moscow has with North Korea and Belarus, excludes a mutual-defense clause.

The burgeoning relations have resulted in a 15.5 percent increase in trade between the two nations in the past year, despite discord over Iran-developed drones reportedly used by Russia in its Ukraine campaign.

