The U.S. Treasury Department has suffered a cybersecurity breach involving computers belonging to Secretary Janet Yellen and two of her key deputies, according to Bloomberg News. The breach was reportedly executed by Chinese state-sponsored hackers who accessed fewer than 50 unclassified files.

The hacking incident, which the Treasury is labeling as a 'major incident', occurred last December. Hackers managed to compromise third-party cybersecurity provider BeyondTrust, allowing them to infiltrate the department's defenses.

Despite the alarming breach, the Treasury Department has yet to issue a formal comment. China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, has stated that the nation opposes all forms of hacker attacks.

