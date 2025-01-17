Left Menu

High Stakes Cybersecurity Breach at U.S. Treasury

A cyberattack allegedly committed by Chinese state-sponsored hackers breached U.S. Treasury computers, including those of Secretary Janet Yellen and her deputies. The attack led to unauthorized access to fewer than 50 files. The Treasury Department labeled the breach, which involved the third-party provider BeyondTrust, as a major incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:06 IST
High Stakes Cybersecurity Breach at U.S. Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department has suffered a cybersecurity breach involving computers belonging to Secretary Janet Yellen and two of her key deputies, according to Bloomberg News. The breach was reportedly executed by Chinese state-sponsored hackers who accessed fewer than 50 unclassified files.

The hacking incident, which the Treasury is labeling as a 'major incident', occurred last December. Hackers managed to compromise third-party cybersecurity provider BeyondTrust, allowing them to infiltrate the department's defenses.

Despite the alarming breach, the Treasury Department has yet to issue a formal comment. China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, has stated that the nation opposes all forms of hacker attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025