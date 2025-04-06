Political Tensions in Nepal: Former King Gyanendra's Constitutional Breach

On Sunday, Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, asserted that former King Gyanendra breached his agreement with political parties to respect the constitution. Gurung warned of governmental actions if anti-constitutional activities persist.

Speaking in Lamjung district, Gurung highlighted that Gyanendra had initially agreed to respect the constitution and not engage in activities against Nepal's sovereignty. The agreement included provisions for his residence and entitled facilities.

However, Gurung criticized Gyanendra's recent public statement advocating for his reactivation to safeguard national unity. Amid pro-monarchy protests leading to fatalities, the government, supported by a coalition between CPN-UML and Nepali Congress, vows to initiate legal actions to maintain order.

