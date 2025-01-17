Norwegian F-35s Intercept Russian Aircraft in Polish Airspace

In a notable deployment, two Norwegian F-35 fighter jets stationed in Poland were mobilized when a considerable number of Russian aircraft approached Polish airspace on Wednesday, according to NATO's air command statement released on Thursday.

This marked the first operational use of Norway's F-35s over Polish territory since their arrival last December, underscoring their strategic importance.

The move signifies NATO's preparedness to respond swiftly to any provocations, reflecting the alliance's ongoing commitment to security in Eastern Europe amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

