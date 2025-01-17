Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former PFI Chairman Abubacker
The Supreme Court refused bail to former PFI chairman E Abubacker, arrested under the UAPA for alleged links to terrorism. Despite medical issues, the court found the charges substantial and suggested approaching the trial court. The PFI, banned in 2022, faced multiple allegations of plotting terror activities.
The Supreme Court has denied bail on medical grounds to E Abubacker, former chairman of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This decision follows his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a widespread operation in 2022.
A bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, reviewed the medical report but chose not to release Abubacker, suggesting he instead seek bail from the trial court. The court also dismissed his legal counsel's proposal for house arrest, labeling it a 'new concept.'
Abubacker, aged in his 70s and suffering from Parkinson's, contested his bail denial, citing insufficient evidence by the NIA. The central agency alleges PFI's involvement in terror-related conspiracies and training camps aimed at overthrowing India's government. The court observes the charges as prima facie true, expecting due cooperation from the accused as the trial progresses.
