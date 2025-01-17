Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Defense Success: 33 of 50 Neutralized

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 33 out of 50 drones launched by Russia during an overnight assault. Nine drones were rerouted using electronic warfare tactics, and one drone exited Ukraine, heading towards Romania. The operation highlights Ukraine's growing capabilities in drone defense technology.

In a significant display of strategic defense, Ukrainian forces intercepted 33 out of 50 drones launched by Russia in an overnight operation, according to the air force's report on Friday.

The report further indicated that nine of the drones were effectively 'lost' due to Ukraine's adept use of electronic warfare, which redirected the Russian drones away from their intended targets.

Interestingly, one drone managed to exit Ukraine's borders, making its way towards neighboring Romania, adding a new dimension to the ongoing conflict dynamics.

