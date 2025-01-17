Left Menu

Court Upholds Azam Khan's Sentence in 2008 Road Blockade Case

An MP-MLA court has upheld a previous decision to sentence Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan to two years imprisonment and a Rs 3,000 fine for a 2008 road blockade incident. Khan, who was convicted alongside his son Abdullah Azam, is currently imprisoned, while Abdullah's appeal remains under consideration.

Updated: 17-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:01 IST
An MP-MLA court upheld the conviction and sentencing of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on charges stemming from a 2008 road blockade incident, a special public prosecutor announced.

On Thursday, the court dismissed Khan's appeal against his two-year prison sentence and Rs 3,000 fine, as reported by Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Lal Vishnoi.

Khan, a former UP cabinet minister, is presently incarcerated in Sitapur jail, while his son Abdullah Azam's appeal on similar charges is still under review in other courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

