Manhunt in Hyderabad: Police Pursue Armed Suspects Across State Lines
Telangana police are actively searching for two armed suspects involved in the shooting of a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. Suspected to be from Bihar, the assailants are linked to a previous murder in Karnataka's Bidar district. In pursuit, police are coordinating with Chhattisgarh counterparts.
- Country:
- India
In an alarming criminal case, Telangana police have launched an extensive operation to capture two armed individuals who brazenly shot a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. The two men, believed to hail from Bihar, are linked to a previous deadly incident in Karnataka where two security guards were murdered.
The shooting unfolded as the suspects attempted to make their getaway from the Afzalgunj area. They booked bus tickets to Raipur and were averse to bag checks, resulting in a scuffle that escalated into a shooting. CCTV footage is being analyzed to track their escape via an auto-rickshaw.
Police units across Telangana have been mobilized, with additional support from Karnataka officers to facilitate the investigation. An alert remains in effect with efforts spanning multiple states, as authorities strive to apprehend the fugitives suspected to have committed serious crimes across state lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Telangana
- police
- armed suspects
- shooting
- travel firm manager
- murder
- Bihar
- Bidar
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Brutal Murder at Beer Shop Sparks Protests in Ballia
Queens Shooting Followed by Suspicious Links to New Orleans and Las Vegas Incidents
Montenegro Shooting Tragedy: National Mourning Declared After Gunman Kills 12
Calls for Justice Intensify in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Call for Justice: Fast-Track Trial Demanded in Sarpanch's Murder Case