Left Menu

Manhunt in Hyderabad: Police Pursue Armed Suspects Across State Lines

Telangana police are actively searching for two armed suspects involved in the shooting of a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. Suspected to be from Bihar, the assailants are linked to a previous murder in Karnataka's Bidar district. In pursuit, police are coordinating with Chhattisgarh counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:39 IST
Manhunt in Hyderabad: Police Pursue Armed Suspects Across State Lines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming criminal case, Telangana police have launched an extensive operation to capture two armed individuals who brazenly shot a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. The two men, believed to hail from Bihar, are linked to a previous deadly incident in Karnataka where two security guards were murdered.

The shooting unfolded as the suspects attempted to make their getaway from the Afzalgunj area. They booked bus tickets to Raipur and were averse to bag checks, resulting in a scuffle that escalated into a shooting. CCTV footage is being analyzed to track their escape via an auto-rickshaw.

Police units across Telangana have been mobilized, with additional support from Karnataka officers to facilitate the investigation. An alert remains in effect with efforts spanning multiple states, as authorities strive to apprehend the fugitives suspected to have committed serious crimes across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025