Manhunt in Hyderabad: Police Pursue Armed Suspects Across State Lines

In an alarming criminal case, Telangana police have launched an extensive operation to capture two armed individuals who brazenly shot a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. The two men, believed to hail from Bihar, are linked to a previous deadly incident in Karnataka where two security guards were murdered.

The shooting unfolded as the suspects attempted to make their getaway from the Afzalgunj area. They booked bus tickets to Raipur and were averse to bag checks, resulting in a scuffle that escalated into a shooting. CCTV footage is being analyzed to track their escape via an auto-rickshaw.

Police units across Telangana have been mobilized, with additional support from Karnataka officers to facilitate the investigation. An alert remains in effect with efforts spanning multiple states, as authorities strive to apprehend the fugitives suspected to have committed serious crimes across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)