Love Triangle Turns Toxic: Trio Arrested in Delhi Acid Attack Case
Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in an acid attack in Bawana. The attack stemmed from a personal vendetta tied to a love triangle, with the victim and one of the accused dating the same woman. CCTV evidence led to the arrest of Mukesh, Deepanshu, and Suraj.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an acid attack case in Bawana, authorities disclosed on Friday.
The incident emerged from a personal vendetta between the accused and the victim, who were allegedly linked romantically to the same woman. The suspects are believed to be mutual friends.
On January 8, Prakash, a 28-year-old chemist shop owner, suffered burns after being attacked with acid outside his Bawana residence. Following an FIR and a detailed investigation, police utilized CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved, leading to the arrest of Mukesh, Deepanshu, and Suraj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DelhiPolice
- acidattack
- arrests
- Bawana
- loveTriangle
- CCTV
- evidence
- Mukesh
- Deepanshu
- Suraj
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Acquits Duo in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence
Only CCTV footage inside, outside polling booths being excluded from list of documents being shared; this is to protect privacy of voters: EC.
Tragic Incident of Assault in Telangana Unearthed by CCTV
Supreme Court Challenges CCTV Access Restrictions
Court Limits Revanna's Access to Digital Evidence in High-Profile Case