Love Triangle Turns Toxic: Trio Arrested in Delhi Acid Attack Case

Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in an acid attack in Bawana. The attack stemmed from a personal vendetta tied to a love triangle, with the victim and one of the accused dating the same woman. CCTV evidence led to the arrest of Mukesh, Deepanshu, and Suraj.

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an acid attack case in Bawana, authorities disclosed on Friday.

The incident emerged from a personal vendetta between the accused and the victim, who were allegedly linked romantically to the same woman. The suspects are believed to be mutual friends.

On January 8, Prakash, a 28-year-old chemist shop owner, suffered burns after being attacked with acid outside his Bawana residence. Following an FIR and a detailed investigation, police utilized CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved, leading to the arrest of Mukesh, Deepanshu, and Suraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

