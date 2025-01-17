Love Triangle Turns Toxic: Trio Arrested in Delhi Acid Attack Case

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an acid attack case in Bawana, authorities disclosed on Friday.

The incident emerged from a personal vendetta between the accused and the victim, who were allegedly linked romantically to the same woman. The suspects are believed to be mutual friends.

On January 8, Prakash, a 28-year-old chemist shop owner, suffered burns after being attacked with acid outside his Bawana residence. Following an FIR and a detailed investigation, police utilized CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved, leading to the arrest of Mukesh, Deepanshu, and Suraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)