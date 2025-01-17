Tragedy at Sea: Over 40 Pakistani Lives Feared Lost

In a tragic maritime incident, over 40 Pakistani migrants are feared dead after a boat carrying 80 migrants capsized near Morocco while attempting to reach Spain. The incident has sparked calls for urgent measures to halt human smuggling.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders reported that 50 migrants might have drowned. Moroccan authorities managed to rescue 36 individuals from the boat, which had departed from Mauritania with 86 migrants, 66 of whom were Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan's Foreign Office is closely monitoring the situation, with the embassy in Rabat working with Moroccan authorities to aid survivors. High-ranking Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and President Asif Ali Zardari, have demanded strict action against human traffickers in light of recurring tragedies involving illegal migration routes.

