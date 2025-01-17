Unveiling Abd al-Kuri: A Strategic Airstrip in Conflict-Torn Yemen
A new airstrip on Yemen's remote Abd al-Kuri Island nears completion amidst regional tensions. Backed by the UAE, this strategic site highlights military interests in the Gulf of Aden. Amid ongoing conflicts involving the Houthis, concerns arise over potential escalations and regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The construction of a mysterious airstrip on Yemen's remote Abd al-Kuri Island is nearly complete, as revealed by satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press.
This airstrip, situated near the Gulf of Aden, is believed to be part of a strategic expansion by the United Arab Emirates, heavily involved in the ongoing regional conflict.
The UAE's actions have raised concerns, particularly as the Houthi rebels continue to launch attacks. The geopolitical situation remains volatile, with fears of further escalations in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conflict Over Farm Policies: Union Minister Accuses AAP of Stalling Welfare Schemes
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza
Tragic Tensions: Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives Amid Ongoing Conflict
Zelenskiy Praises Trump's Potential Decisiveness in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict