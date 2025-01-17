Unveiling Abd al-Kuri: A Strategic Airstrip in Conflict-Torn Yemen

The construction of a mysterious airstrip on Yemen's remote Abd al-Kuri Island is nearly complete, as revealed by satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press.

This airstrip, situated near the Gulf of Aden, is believed to be part of a strategic expansion by the United Arab Emirates, heavily involved in the ongoing regional conflict.

The UAE's actions have raised concerns, particularly as the Houthi rebels continue to launch attacks. The geopolitical situation remains volatile, with fears of further escalations in the area.

