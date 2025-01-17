Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostage Releases in Gaza Set to Begin

The prospect of a breakthrough in the ongoing Gaza conflict emerged as Hamas signaled the imminent release of hostages following the announcement of a ceasefire deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed this development on Friday, marking a potential de-escalation in hostilities that have ravaged the region for 15 months.

If the ceasefire holds, it would effectively pause the intense fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces, which has resulted in over 46,000 casualties and widespread displacement within Gaza. Concurrently, the conflict's extension beyond Gaza to involve Iran and its proxies raised regional tensions further.

The initial phase of the agreement, spanning six weeks, stipulates the release of 33 Israeli hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children by Israel. The overall number of Palestinians released will depend on hostages freed, ranging from 990 to 1,650 individuals. Approval from Israel's security cabinet is pending, anticipating significant humanitarian aid to follow.

