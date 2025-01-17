Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostage Releases in Gaza Set to Begin

Hamas is poised to release hostages under a Gaza ceasefire, potentially easing Middle East tensions after a 15-month conflict. Israel's security cabinet is set to approve the deal, which involves releasing hostages and prisoners. The agreement could also lead to increased humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:02 IST
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostage Releases in Gaza Set to Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prospect of a breakthrough in the ongoing Gaza conflict emerged as Hamas signaled the imminent release of hostages following the announcement of a ceasefire deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed this development on Friday, marking a potential de-escalation in hostilities that have ravaged the region for 15 months.

If the ceasefire holds, it would effectively pause the intense fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces, which has resulted in over 46,000 casualties and widespread displacement within Gaza. Concurrently, the conflict's extension beyond Gaza to involve Iran and its proxies raised regional tensions further.

The initial phase of the agreement, spanning six weeks, stipulates the release of 33 Israeli hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children by Israel. The overall number of Palestinians released will depend on hostages freed, ranging from 990 to 1,650 individuals. Approval from Israel's security cabinet is pending, anticipating significant humanitarian aid to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025