Justice Served: 12-Year Sentence for Government Employee in POCSO Case

A Delhi court has sentenced a 60-year-old government employee to rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor. The judge highlighted the importance of maintaining survivors' confidence in the criminal justice system while acknowledging societal blame often falls on victims rather than perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:48 IST
A 60-year-old government employee in Delhi has been sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape and impregnation of a minor, as per a recent court ruling. The court emphasized that undue leniency would harm survivors' trust in the judicial system.

Conducted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the case was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar. The verdict comes amidst a larger societal backdrop where victims are often blamed instead of the actual perpetrators.

The court acknowledged the trauma faced by young victims in such cases, underscoring the need for serious penalties to deter future crimes while maintaining judicial fairness. The convict was also fined Rs 5 lakh for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

