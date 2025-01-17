Left Menu

Crime and Consequences: Tough Sentences in Greater Noida

A court in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, delivered a verdict sending Sachin, also known as Pappu, to prison for over three years for attacking police officers in Greater Noida West. The court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000, warning of additional jail time if unpaid.

The incident, which occurred in 2021, involved Sachin opening fire on a police team, prompting an encounter. Following his apprehension, Sachin was charged and a detailed chargesheet was submitted in court.

In another case, Mohit Awana received a sentence exceeding four years under the 'Gangster Act', with the court demanding a Rs 5,000 fine. Failure to pay will result in extra prison time.

