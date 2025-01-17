Crime and Consequences: Tough Sentences in Greater Noida
In Gautam Buddha Nagar, a court sentenced Sachin to over three years in prison for firing at police. Sachin, known as Pappu, was fined Rs 3,000. Another case saw Mohit Awana sentenced to over four years under the 'Gangster Act', with a Rs 5,000 fine.
A court in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, delivered a verdict sending Sachin, also known as Pappu, to prison for over three years for attacking police officers in Greater Noida West. The court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000, warning of additional jail time if unpaid.
The incident, which occurred in 2021, involved Sachin opening fire on a police team, prompting an encounter. Following his apprehension, Sachin was charged and a detailed chargesheet was submitted in court.
In another case, Mohit Awana received a sentence exceeding four years under the 'Gangster Act', with the court demanding a Rs 5,000 fine. Failure to pay will result in extra prison time.
