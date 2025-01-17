South Sudan Imposes Curfew Amid Ethnic Tensions

South Sudanese authorities have implemented a dusk-to-dawn curfew nationwide in response to a violent outbreak in which Sudanese-operated businesses in the capital, Juba, were looted.

Police Chief Gen. Abraham Manyuat announced Friday that the curfew, beginning at 6 pm, aims to prevent further looting incidents reported in Juba and other key cities.

In a bid to enhance security measures, businesses must close by 5 pm, with promises of market protection from law enforcement. Manyuat shared this information via a state television address.

The attacks on Sudanese nationals appear tied to alleged killings of South Sudanese individuals by Sudanese militia in remote regions earlier in the week.

As a consequence, numerous stores in Juba and other cities remained shut Friday.

Responding to claims of targeted violence against South Sudanese people in areas like Gezira State, presidential press secretary Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel urged the populace to exercise restraint.

South Sudan should not let anger influence actions against Sudanese traders and refugees, she stated.

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has sparked the world's most significant displacement crisis amidst escalating violence, with battles between factions loyal to rival military leaders flaring up in Khartoum since April 2023.

The conflict has prompted international condemnation due to atrocities like ethnically driven murder and sexual violence, as reported by the UN and human rights organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)