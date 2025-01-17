Left Menu

Macron Urges Israel's Swift Withdrawal from Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Israel to accelerate its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, in line with a ceasefire agreement made last year. During his visit to Beirut, he supported strengthening Lebanon's military and assured France’s backing for their efforts in southern territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Israel to hasten its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as the deadline under the ceasefire agreement approaches. The ceasefire, which ended last year's war with Hezbollah, mandates a full withdrawal within 60 days.

During his visit to Beirut, Macron emphasized the need for Lebanon's military to exert complete control over weapons in the country. He stood alongside Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, expressing support for bolstering the Lebanese army's presence in the south, terming it a pillar of Lebanese sovereignty.

Macron is the first international leader to visit Beirut following Aoun's election earlier this month, marking a significant shift in the region's political dynamics. The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, also requires Hezbollah to dismantle its military presence in the south.

(With inputs from agencies.)

