Justice Served: Swift Verdict in Gurap Child's Tragic Case

In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court has sentenced Ashoke Singh to death for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Hooghly district, West Bengal. The court's decision, delivered just 55 days after the horrific crime, marks one of the swiftest prosecutions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The crime shook the community of Gurap when the child disappeared on November 24, 2024. Her body was later discovered in Singh's house, leading to his immediate arrest. According to the prosecution, Singh lured the girl to his home with the promise of chocolates before committing the dreadful acts.

The expeditious trial, which saw the examination of 27 witnesses, resulted in a capital punishment verdict on Friday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the rapid investigation and judicial process, emphasizing the need for stringent laws and effective administration to ensure justice for victims of such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)