India and China: Navigating the Line of Actual Control Tensions
The Ministry of External Affairs asserted there is no contradiction in position regarding the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, despite Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's remarks of a standoff. Recent disengagements and high-level talks indicate efforts to normalize India-China relations, addressing minor frictions and patrolling concerns.
In a recent statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified its stance on the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, dismissing any notion of contradiction following remarks by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that both the military and diplomatic channels are aligned in addressing the ongoing tensions. Disengagement at Demchok and Depsang has been completed, with dialogue continuing to normalize relations between India and China.
Meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, as well as discussions involving NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, signal a commitment to resolving issues. However, Gen Dwivedi acknowledged the sensitive but stable situation, indicating that further dialogue and cooperation are needed.
