ICC Prosecutor's Unannounced Damascus Visit for Justice Talks

Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, made a surprise visit to Damascus on Friday. The meeting involved discussions with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's transitional government, and focused on addressing accountability for alleged crimes.

This visit was initiated at the invitation of Syria's transitioning authorities, aiming to ensure justice for victims through processes convened at The Hague. The talks centered on the devastating conflict that has ravaged Syria, claiming over half a million lives and displacing millions more.

Khan's visit underlines the international community's focus on achieving justice for countless victims and affirms the ICC's role in pursuing legal recourse for war-torn regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)