ICC Prosecutor Discusses War Crimes Accountability in Syria

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan held talks with Syrian authorities about prosecuting alleged war crimes, following an invitation by the transitional government. Discussions focused on how the ICC could aid Syria in achieving justice and accountability, despite Syria not being an ICC member state.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan engaged in discussions with Syrian authorities on Friday, aiming to explore avenues for prosecuting alleged war crimes committed in the nation, according to a statement from his office. The talks followed an invitation extended by Syria's transitional government.

In a meeting with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Khan deliberated on how the ICC could assist in advancing accountability efforts for crimes reported in the country. Although Syria is not a member of the ICC, Khan suggested that the country could accept the court's jurisdiction as an initial move, drawing parallels with Ukraine's approach towards alleged Russian war crimes.

Khan's visit signals an emerging dialogue with Syria regarding justice and accountability mechanisms. "There's a newfound openness from the transitional government towards pursuing justice," Khan commented in an interview, expressing readiness to present various options to Syrian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

