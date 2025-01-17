Rs 8 Lakh Naxalite Nabbed in Daring Kanker Encounter
A Naxalite named Rakesh alias Motiram Usendi, with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was captured following an encounter in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. The arrest occurred after a gunfight with District Reserve Guard and BSF personnel. Weapons and other items were recovered.
A high-stakes operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district led to the arrest of a wanted Naxalite, Rakesh alias Motiram Usendi, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. The dramatic capture unfolded after a fierce gunfight with security forces.
The operation was carried out by the District Reserve Guard and personnel from the 47th and 94th battalions of the Border Security Force. Authorities were acting on intelligence reports indicating the presence of armed Maoists in the area.
Usendi, a key figure as platoon commander within the infamous CPI (Maoist) group, was seized amid an hour-long exchange of gunfire. His capture yielded significant recoveries, including weapons and Maoist paraphernalia, although some of his accomplices managed to escape.
