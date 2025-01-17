Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests Foil Criminal Plot: Naveen Khati Gang Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

Police in Delhi's Dwarka arrested four members of the Naveen Khati gang after a shootout. A significant cache of weapons was seized, disrupting a planned extortion attempt. Key gang figures including Sajjan and Nakul, known for multiple violent crimes, were apprehended after an intense confrontation.

In a notable crime prevention operation, Delhi police successfully arrested four members of the notorious Naveen Khati gang during a shootout in the Dwarka area. The incident, which unfolded on a recent Thursday, saw one gang member sustaining a gunshot injury, marking a dramatic end to the planned criminal activities.

The authorities recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in Ghumenhera village, a move they assert thwarted an imminent extortion attempt. Included among the arrested were Sajjan alias Lala, a history-sheeter involved in numerous violent crimes, and Nakul, also with an extensive criminal record.

Acting on crucial intelligence, the police confronted the gang outside a residence, leading to a tense standoff. One suspect opened fire, injuring a head constable's bulletproof jacket. Swift police retaliation resulted in Sajjan's injury and the capture of all suspects, while further interrogations reveal plans for future criminal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

