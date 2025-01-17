Tragic Encounter: 16-Year-Old's Harrowing Ordeal

A distressing case has emerged from Faridabad, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men and forcefully subjected to an abortion, police disclosed on Friday.

The accused—Jaswant (37), his acquaintance Sultan, and Sikander (55)—were detained after Pradeep Kumar from the District Child Protection Unit reported the crime.

According to Kumar, the victim, pushed into begging to support her family, was lured and assaulted. Legal proceedings under POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are in progress as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)