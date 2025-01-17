Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: 16-Year-Old's Harrowing Ordeal

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three individuals who coerced her into undergoing an abortion. Arrests have been made following a report to the police by Pradeep Kumar of the District Child Protection Unit. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A distressing case has emerged from Faridabad, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men and forcefully subjected to an abortion, police disclosed on Friday.

The accused—Jaswant (37), his acquaintance Sultan, and Sikander (55)—were detained after Pradeep Kumar from the District Child Protection Unit reported the crime.

According to Kumar, the victim, pushed into begging to support her family, was lured and assaulted. Legal proceedings under POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are in progress as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

